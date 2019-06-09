Home States Telangana

TRS sweeps all 32 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in Telangana

Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s wife Gandra Jyothi was given the Warangal Rural ZP chairperson post by the TRS.

Published: 09th June 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

TRS party supporters celebrates ZPTC and MPTC election results in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

TRS party supporters celebrates ZPTC and MPTC election results in Karimnagar on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected, the ruling TRS, with its strength of ZPTCs, won all 32 Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in the elections held in the respective districts on Saturday. The party allotted a majority of the posts to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Of the 64 posts, 40 were given to weaker sections.

MLC and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s wife Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy was elected as Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson.

She had served as the Rangareddy ZP chairperson twice earlier. Mahender Reddy’s brother Narender Reddy was elected as an MLA representing Kodangal. Thus, three members of the family got key posts.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s wife Gandra Jyothi was given the Warangal Rural ZP chairperson post by the TRS.

The couple had recently joined the TRS. As the Bhupalpally ZP chairperson post was reserved for SCs, the TRS fielded Jyothi from Warangal Rural, which was a general seat. In Siddipet district, V Roja Sarma, a Brahmin, was elected as chairperson.

After being enforced for a majority of the past nine months — since the Assembly was dissolved September 6, 2018 — the Model Code of Conduct in the State was finally lifted on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Zilla Parishad elections Telangana Telangana Zilla Parishad polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp