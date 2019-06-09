TRS sweeps all 32 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As expected, the ruling TRS, with its strength of ZPTCs, won all 32 Zilla Parishad chairperson and vice-chairperson posts in the elections held in the respective districts on Saturday. The party allotted a majority of the posts to SC, ST, BC and minority communities. Of the 64 posts, 40 were given to weaker sections.

MLC and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy’s wife Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy was elected as Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson.

She had served as the Rangareddy ZP chairperson twice earlier. Mahender Reddy’s brother Narender Reddy was elected as an MLA representing Kodangal. Thus, three members of the family got key posts.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy’s wife Gandra Jyothi was given the Warangal Rural ZP chairperson post by the TRS.

The couple had recently joined the TRS. As the Bhupalpally ZP chairperson post was reserved for SCs, the TRS fielded Jyothi from Warangal Rural, which was a general seat. In Siddipet district, V Roja Sarma, a Brahmin, was elected as chairperson.

After being enforced for a majority of the past nine months — since the Assembly was dissolved September 6, 2018 — the Model Code of Conduct in the State was finally lifted on Saturday.