TSEAMCET results declared: Andhra boy tops Engineering stream

Andhra Pradesh boy Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja has topped the engineering exam with 150.80 marks.

HYDERABAD: Anxious students heaved a sigh of relief after the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) declared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) results on Sunday. Their wait, however, has been prolonged with the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in not working. The results, though, are available on other partner websites.

While engineering stream (E) has recorded 82.47 pass percentage, in agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups (AM) 93.01 pass per cent has been recorded, said Prof T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State
Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) who released the results.

Of 1.31 lakh students in the engineering stream, as many as 1.08 lakh candidates qualified and out of 68,550 in AM stream 63758 candidates stand qualified for TS EAMCET 2019.

Andhra Pradesh boy Kurushetty Ravi Sri Teja has topped the engineering exam with 150.80 marks while the second rank went to B Chandrasekhara who scored 148.77  and third position was Rank went to G Akash Reddy who secured 145.50 marks. Among the top 5 rankers, in engineering stream, two are from AP.

In Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, Empati Kushwanth from Bhupalpally has topped with 155.97 marks. The second and third rank again went to AP students -- Dasari Kiran Kumar Reddy who scored 153.23 marks and M Venkata Sai Arun Teja who scored 153.01 marks. In this stream, three of the top rank holders are from AP while two are from Telangana.

The girls this year failed to make it to the top five in Engineering stream. Surapaneni Sai Vigna from Andhra with a score 91.47 has secured the seventh rank and is the only girl among the top 10 rankers. In the AM stream, the performance is better with girls clinching five of the top 10 ranks. Sunkara Sai Swathi of AP, who scored 152.54, has been ranked fourth.

This year the EAMCET results were put on hold due to the bungling in the intermediate results by the Telangana state Board of Intermediate Examination. To ensure that students are not put through disadvantage AP had also postponed the announcement of its EAMCET results and released it on June 4 after the BIE released the reverification results on May 27.

