SCCL’s ‘promise’ of jobs to tribals in Telangana forgotten?

In the financial year 2010-11, SCCL had acquired 200 acres of land from 175 farmers for open cast mines leaving them unemployed.

Published: 10th June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 11:52 AM

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Despite orders from both the Telangana High court and the Supreme Court, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has failed to provide either jobs or compensation to the tribal families, who had given up their lands to the company for mining activities.

This primarily constitutes the villagers from Lingiguda, Khairaguda, Old Bordham and Chanduguda in Tiryani mandal.

In the financial year 2010-11, the company had acquired 200 acres of land from 175 farmers for open cast mines.

However, despite them losing their lands, house sites and agency identification in the process, the management failed to even provide them with an employment opportunity.

In this regard, Land Losers Tribal Farmers Committee member Kudimetha Badi Rao had filed a petition in the High Court in 2017.

Subsequently, in August 2018, a single judge directed SCCL CMD to take steps to ensure that all the eligible displaced and affected families get all the benefits under GO 68 and GO 34.

However, instead of abiding by the court order, the company filed a petition with the division bench against the former order which was rejected on October 29, 2018.

Still not satisfied, the management filed a petition at the SC. But the apex court too rejected the arguments of the Singareni counsel.

