Telangana Congress leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka forcefully evicted from hunger strike camp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a dawn swoop, the police evicted Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka from his hunger strike camp at Indira Park here on Monday, even as party workers protested against the forceful removal of their leader to the hospital.

Vikramarka has been on fast unto death for the last three days protesting Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) admitting 12 Congress legislators into its fold.

Vikramarka has been alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with an intent to decimate Opposition, was encouraging defections of the Congress legislators.

The central zone police arrived at the hunger strike camp and shifted the CLP leader to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) where he is continuing his hunger strike.