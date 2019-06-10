Telangana government hospitals to increase outpatient timings by two hours ahead of rainy season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to improve health facilities in the State’s government hospitals, the State government recently increased the check-up time of the outpatient department in all government hospitals working under the Vydhya Vidana Parishath.

The current timings of 9 am to 12 noon have been increased to 9 am to 2 pm.

Ahead of the rainy season, which sees a spike in diseases across the State, the move has come at an opportune time.

In the Nalgonda headquarters hospital, the rainy season sees 800 to 1000 outpatients per day, up from 500 to 600 on a regular day.

The two-hour increase will be a huge relief for patients coming from distant locations for treatment, apart from helping treat more patients.