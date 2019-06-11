Home States Telangana

119 BC Residential Schools to be inaugurated on June 17 in Telangana

The Minister said that 3,689 new posts were also sanctioned for the 119 BC Residential Schools opening in Telangana.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 119 BC Residential Schools proposed to be started from this academic year in the State will be formally declared open on June 17 at their respective locations in the districts and Assembly constituencies.

These schools will be formally inaugurated either by the Ministers or by the local MLAs, according to official communication from the CM’s Office on Monday.

With the opening of these 119 schools, the total number of BC Residential Schools after the formation of Telangana will go up from the existing 142 to 261. Prior to the formation of the Telangana State, there were only 19 BC Residential Schools.

The total number of students in the 280 BC residential schools will be 91,680 and the number of teachers 5,335. These are part of the total 906 Residential Schools and 53-degree colleges of all categories in the State, according to the press release.

Earlier in the day, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the government would start another 119 BC Residential Schools in 2019-20 academic year. He also directed the officials to identify buildings in order to start these schools.

The Minister said that 3,689 new posts were also sanctioned for the new schools.

