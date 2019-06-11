Home States Telangana

AIMIM chief Owaisi slams ‘pro-BJP’ media for selective reportage on rape incidents

Owaisi decried attempts by a part of the media which reportedly were giving wide coverage to incidents where the accused belonged to a particular community.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Facebook/Asaduddin Owaisi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours after a court convicted the accused in the Kathua rape case, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that violent crimes should not be linked to any religion.

He also demanded the BJP to clarify why its ministers had come out in support of the accused.

He decried attempts by a part of the media which reportedly were giving wide coverage to incidents where the accused belonged to a particular community.

On Sunday night, at a public meeting, Owaisi criticised ‘pro-BJP’ media for being silent on the incident in Indore where a man named Shiva Rao raped and killed a five-year-old girl.

“In Gaya (Bihar) Chintu Kumar raped a 12-year-old girl and in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 12-year-old Dalit girl was raped in front of her parents. In Hyderabad, one Vishnu raped a deaf and dumb girl and he was convicted.”

On the killing of two-year-old girl in Aligarh, Owaisi said nobody came out in support of accused Zahid and Aslam. “We condemn all such incidents. Justice should be done in all cases, irrespective of the accused’s community,” he said.

