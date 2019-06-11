Home States Telangana

Less than 50 per cent seats allotted in Degree Online Services Telangana phase 1

BCom Computers emerges as the most preferred course among students in DOST 2019.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Admission

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the trend of the last few years, BSc is emerging as the most sought after a stream in Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2019 going by the first list of admissions released by the officials on Monday.

While BSc with Life Sciences and Physical Sciences has attracted 52,435 allotments, it is trailed by BCom with 39,277 allotments. Among the BCom courses as well, there is a clear winner, BCom Computer application, with 33,129 allotments.

In the first phase of counselling, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has received 1,12,363 registrations for a total of 2,78,081 vacant seats.

Once again, it seems degree colleges will see more of women since 61 per cent (65,058) of those who have been allotted seats are women.

The second phase of counselling which commenced will go on till June 15.

Meanwhile, private degree colleges continue to be the preferred choice of students with 69.7 per cent (73,436) students seeking admission in them.

Whereas, government degree colleges have attracted 28,352 admissions and 3,514 have opted for University colleges.

In the last few years, the demand for English medium colleges has gone up, with 92,280 opting for it, against 12,580 students, who opted for Telugu medium colleges.

Only 555 students opted for Urdu medium colleges, 14 for Hindi medium and two each preferred Sanskrit and Arabic as the medium of instruction.

As many as 11 colleges have secured 100 per cent admissions in the first phase itself, said Prof R Limbadiri, DOST convenor and vice chairman, TSCHE.

“However, a considerable number of colleges have received a poor response from students. Nearly 500 colleges have recorded less than 25 admissions while 453 have zero admissions,” he said.

University-wise allocation saw Osmania University leading with 44,726 seats in its affiliated colleges, whereas colleges under Kakatiya University have got only 27,010 takers.

‘Students don’t have to submit documents during verification’

Talking about the problems students face if college authorities retain their certificates, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, said that during certificate verification students would not be required to submit their documents. “They have to get their certificates verified and take them back. Those allocated seats must report to colleges on Aug 1,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DOST 2019 Telangana Degree Online Services Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp