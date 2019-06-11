Less than 50 per cent seats allotted in Degree Online Services Telangana phase 1

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the trend of the last few years, BSc is emerging as the most sought after a stream in Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) 2019 going by the first list of admissions released by the officials on Monday.

While BSc with Life Sciences and Physical Sciences has attracted 52,435 allotments, it is trailed by BCom with 39,277 allotments. Among the BCom courses as well, there is a clear winner, BCom Computer application, with 33,129 allotments.

In the first phase of counselling, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has received 1,12,363 registrations for a total of 2,78,081 vacant seats.

Once again, it seems degree colleges will see more of women since 61 per cent (65,058) of those who have been allotted seats are women.

The second phase of counselling which commenced will go on till June 15.

Meanwhile, private degree colleges continue to be the preferred choice of students with 69.7 per cent (73,436) students seeking admission in them.

Whereas, government degree colleges have attracted 28,352 admissions and 3,514 have opted for University colleges.

In the last few years, the demand for English medium colleges has gone up, with 92,280 opting for it, against 12,580 students, who opted for Telugu medium colleges.

Only 555 students opted for Urdu medium colleges, 14 for Hindi medium and two each preferred Sanskrit and Arabic as the medium of instruction.

As many as 11 colleges have secured 100 per cent admissions in the first phase itself, said Prof R Limbadiri, DOST convenor and vice chairman, TSCHE.

“However, a considerable number of colleges have received a poor response from students. Nearly 500 colleges have recorded less than 25 admissions while 453 have zero admissions,” he said.

University-wise allocation saw Osmania University leading with 44,726 seats in its affiliated colleges, whereas colleges under Kakatiya University have got only 27,010 takers.

‘Students don’t have to submit documents during verification’

Talking about the problems students face if college authorities retain their certificates, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, said that during certificate verification students would not be required to submit their documents. “They have to get their certificates verified and take them back. Those allocated seats must report to colleges on Aug 1,” he said