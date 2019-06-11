MoS Home G Kishan Reddy meets GHMC, Hyderabad Water Board officials to discuss development plans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting with officials within his constituency of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

At the meeting, held at Haritha Plaza in Begumpet, Reddy discussed with the officials about development activities and programmes that were under progress in Secunderabad.

Reddy, who has served as MLA several times, was elected to the Lok Sabha the first time last month. He is the sole minister from Telangana in the Council of Ministers.

“I had expected I would get inducted into the Council of Ministers (CoM) in the Ministry of Urban Development but I got into Home Affairs instead. However, I am still very happy with this ministry as well,” he said.