Home States Telangana

Telangana mines department launches online modules, OMCAMS, OMEPPS for ease of doing business

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan unveiled a brochure, ‘Telangana Mineral Resources’ disseminating the information/data on mineral resources and their occurrences across the State.

Published: 11th June 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

digital services, network, graphics, cloud

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Monday inaugurated two newly-developed online modules — Online Mineral Dealer Transit Passes (OMDTS) and Online Temporary Permits (OTP) for entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

On the occasion,  he also unveiled a brochure, ‘Telangana Mineral Resources’ disseminating the information/data on mineral resources and their occurrences across the State.

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology Department has already developed online modules, Online Mineral Concession Applications Monitoring System (OMCAMS) and Online Mineral e-payment & e-Permit System (OMEPPS), for ease of doing business.

Ranjan said, “The Online Mineral permit system facilitates entrepreneurs/stakeholders and helps them to make payments online, file application for permits, in processing and sanction of despatch permits, and for the generation of transit.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana online services Telangana mines Telangana mines and geology department Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp