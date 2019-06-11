Telangana mines department launches online modules, OMCAMS, OMEPPS for ease of doing business

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Monday inaugurated two newly-developed online modules — Online Mineral Dealer Transit Passes (OMDTS) and Online Temporary Permits (OTP) for entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

On the occasion, he also unveiled a brochure, ‘Telangana Mineral Resources’ disseminating the information/data on mineral resources and their occurrences across the State.

Meanwhile, Mines and Geology Department has already developed online modules, Online Mineral Concession Applications Monitoring System (OMCAMS) and Online Mineral e-payment & e-Permit System (OMEPPS), for ease of doing business.

Ranjan said, “The Online Mineral permit system facilitates entrepreneurs/stakeholders and helps them to make payments online, file application for permits, in processing and sanction of despatch permits, and for the generation of transit.”