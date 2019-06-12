American Telangana Association to guide Telugu students who wish to study in US

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The American Telangana Association (ATA), which had been instrumental in helping students during the Farmington University crisis, has decided to play a pivotal role in guiding all Telugu students planning to come to the US in future.

In a bid to ensure that none of the students fall into the trap of fake universities and get a black spot on their future prospects for overseas studies, ATA in its roadmap has decided to hold special seminars and webinars for students on how to get admissions and job recruitments.

"We have already started this by putting up a list of legitimate universities on our websites so that students and parents alike can access them. At the same time, we are also planning to provide helplines and 'do's and don'ts'," Vinod Kukunoor, the newly-appointed president of ATA, said while briefing the media here on Tuesday.

on Tuesday.

Chalking out a roadmap for the next two years, the ATA officials said that they would use a two-pronged approach to tackle unemployment, first by giving skill-based training to students in the US and also in India on how to get jobs.

They said they are also planning to sign an MoU with some select companies in the US where opportunities for Telugu students are processed with priority.