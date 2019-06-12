Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP president K Laxman asks Chief Minister KCR to act on issue of missing girls

The State BJP leader said that even after the chilling crimes that took place in Hajipur and Yadadri where girls were forced into flesh trade or raped and murdered, the government did not bother.

Published: 12th June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president K Laxman

Telangana BJP president K Laxman (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to wake from his slumber in his farmhouse and take steps to arrest the mysterious disappearance of girls from the State.

In a statement here, the BJP leader said that even after the chilling crimes that took place in Hajipur and Yadadri where girls were either forced into flesh trade or raped and murdered, the state government had not bothered to take cognizance of them.

The government appeared to have lacked commitment in getting to the bottom of the issue and find out who is responsible for the crime and to prevent their recurrence in future.

Laxman said by suspending one SI for not registering a case against the accused would not solve the problem, which has sent its roots very deep. 

The laxity in the investigation is on account of the fact that there were influential persons protecting the accused in these cases.

He wanted know what it meant when 468 were girls among the 681 persons went missing in 2017 in the State. According to official statistics, of the 1,715 missing case in 2015,  till now, no one knew what has happened to as many as 269 girls. Last year and this year, as many as  2,000 girls had gone missing.

In June alone till now, there were 545 missing cases, the BJP leader said.

He said the delay or negligence in acting on complaints of missing persons only has emboldened the culprits to resort to committing similar crimes time and again.

