Telangana carries out sight-saving treatment on 143 newborns 

Telangana recorded the highest numbers of screening and treatments for Retinotherapy of Prematurity (ROP), an eye disease that affects prematurely born babies.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To tackle Retinotherapy of Prematurity (ROP), the Public Health Foundation of India, Union Health Ministry, Diamond Jubilee Trust and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, implemented the ROP in 22 special new-born care units across district hospitals, and medical colleges in four states - Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. 

Out of the 317 babies that received sight-saving treatment in these states, Telangana alone contributed to 143 cases of successful treatment, making it the State with one of the highest numbers of screening and treatments. 

Dr Ranjan Shukla, principal co-investigator of DRROP (Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinopathy of Prematurity), said  “In over 90 per cent of the cases ROP regresses on its own. Only 10 per cent of the cases advances into retinal detachment and damage.

However,  it is not possible to know which 10 per cent will advance into something adverse and therefore the screening of the whole lot was carried on until the retinal vessels mature till the nasal side.

In almost 60 per cent of the babies, the first screening itself showed that the vessel has matured sufficiently. However, for the rest 40%, a follow up of 3-4 screening sessions for two to four weeks is required.” 

Professor GVS Murthy, the principal investigator of the DRROP, said “Private practitioners  do not want to touch at it is extremely sensitive and requires skill to not only screen but also administer the treatment required.” 

TAGS
Telangana Retinotherapy

