75 school buses in Telangana found unfit for use

School bus

Image for representation (Photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: On day one of the Road Transport Authority’s State-wide drive to check the fitness of school buses transporting young children, 75 buses were found to be unfit but operating with Fit to Operate certificates by flouting norms. Of this 70 were seized.

As per GO MS 35 passed in 2011, guidelines were issued on how school buses have to be operated in the city. However, it is a known fact that most buses flout these norms.

Officials said that five buses were seized from Hyderabad, 11 buses each from Rangareddy and Medchal districts taking count of faulty buses in GHMC area to 27. These bus operators will now have to pay a challan of `5,000 and reapply for a certificate after making necessary changes in their bus. More buses are slated to come under the radar in the coming days.

