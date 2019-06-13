Home States Telangana

Caste discrimination: Ramulu seeks arrest of accused persons

After no action was taken on it, Raghu approached the district SP .Raghu was in a relationship with Puppala Poojitha from Ramaraopalli for the last three years. 

Published: 13th June 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY / JAGTIAL: A day after the sarpanch and a ward member of Kamareddy’s Jaldipally village were booked for discriminating against a person of the Schedule Caste community, K Ramulu, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste has called for the accused to be arrested. Ramulu visited the village in Lingampet mandal on Wednesday and interacted with the residents for over three hours, discussing the details of the incident.

“There are many Acts protecting the SC communities in the constitution and the Supreme Court has given many judgements to implement these Acts. But even then when the police fail to act appropriately in the matter, such incidents continue to occur,” said Ramulu. 

Man seeks protection from in-laws

Alleging harassment from his in-laws of his inter-caste marriage, a resident of Metpalli mandal on Wednesday approached the Jagtial SP Ch Sindhu Sharma for protection. Gandhari Raghu, a resident of Konaraopeta, had earlier filed a complaint against his wife, Poojitha’s family with the Metpalli police station. After no action was taken on it, Raghu approached the district SP .Raghu was in a relationship with Puppala Poojitha from Ramaraopalli for the last three years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramulu Scheduled Caste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp