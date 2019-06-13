Caste discrimination: Ramulu seeks arrest of accused persons

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY / JAGTIAL: A day after the sarpanch and a ward member of Kamareddy’s Jaldipally village were booked for discriminating against a person of the Schedule Caste community, K Ramulu, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste has called for the accused to be arrested. Ramulu visited the village in Lingampet mandal on Wednesday and interacted with the residents for over three hours, discussing the details of the incident.

“There are many Acts protecting the SC communities in the constitution and the Supreme Court has given many judgements to implement these Acts. But even then when the police fail to act appropriately in the matter, such incidents continue to occur,” said Ramulu.

Man seeks protection from in-laws

Alleging harassment from his in-laws of his inter-caste marriage, a resident of Metpalli mandal on Wednesday approached the Jagtial SP Ch Sindhu Sharma for protection. Gandhari Raghu, a resident of Konaraopeta, had earlier filed a complaint against his wife, Poojitha’s family with the Metpalli police station. After no action was taken on it, Raghu approached the district SP .Raghu was in a relationship with Puppala Poojitha from Ramaraopalli for the last three years.