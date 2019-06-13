Home States Telangana

Dry Manjeera impacts beer production in Telangana

The five breweries happen to be in the catchment area of the Manjeera and use its water to make beer.

A man looks at the little water remaining in the Manjeera dam. All five breweries in Telangana depend on the Manjeera for their water supply | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drying up of the Manjeera, a tributary of the Godavari, has not only affected those who drink its water, but also the devotees of Bacchus, as the lack of water has hit beer production in all five breweries of Telangana State.

The river presents a pathetic sight at Singur, where the water level has touched rock bottom. The collectors of districts in the river’s catchment area have given instructions that no water should be supplied to breweries, since there isn’t even enough water to drink. They also imposed a ban on tapping of ground water off the Manjeera for making beer.

The companies had drawn a lot of water to quench the thirst of beer lovers not only in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana, but also outside the State, as 70 per cent of beer manufactured is exported. The situation has also led to some ever-alert merchants jacking up prices in some areas, citing low production of beer.

According to Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd chairman G Devi Prasad, this year, in April and May, the two hottest months that State experienced, the consumption of beer was only 58 lakh cases, as against 60 lakh cases during the corresponding period last year. All the breweries depend on Manjeera, and as a result, the river dried up earlier than expected.  “At no time in history did the water level at Singur dip so low,” the State Beverages Corporation Ltd chairman said.

