Telangana government given one week to file counter on ULB poll issue

The judge posted the matter to next week for filing counter affidavit.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While granting one week time to the Telangana government for filing counter affidavit in petitions regarding conduct of elections to municipalities and municipal corporations whose term expires on July 2, Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court on Tuesday asked the government to informed if it intends to appoint special officers  instead of conducting polls to the urban local bodies (ULBs) before the said date.

The judge passed this order in petitions filed separately by the State Election Commission and the Telangana State Backward Classes Welfare Association, represented by its state president Jajula Srinivas Goud.

After hearing both sides, Justice Naveen Rao asked the AAG whether the government intends to appoint special officers since the electoral process would take at least 45 days of time. In reply, the AAG sought one week time to file counter affidavit on the above issues. The judge posted the matter to next week for filing counter affidavit.

ULB poll Urban local bodies

