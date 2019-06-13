Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notices to Speaker, 12 MLAs on merger of Congress MLAs with TRSLP

However, the bulletin impugned was issued at the behest of the Speaker basing on the letter given by the 12 MLAs, he pointed out.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Assembly Speaker, presiding officer of the Tribunal under X Schedule of the Constitution, legislature secretary, Election Commission of India secretary and the 12 MLAs concerned to file counter affidavits in the petition filed recently, challenging the merger of two parties, in the State Legislative Assembly.
The Bench was passing this order in the petition filed by Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, with a plea to declare the bulletin issued by the State legislature merging the members of Congress legislature party (CLP) with Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislature party (TRSLP) as illegal.

On Tuesday, the Bench also passed a similar order in petition filed in April this year by Bhatti and Uttam, seeking direction to the Assembly speaker to first decide the disqualification petitions pending against some of the Congress MLAs who had defected to TRS before passing orders merging Congress with TRS in the Assembly. The Bench also issued notices in a petition filed by Congress MLC Shabbir Ali, challenging the decision of the Council Chairman for merger of CLP with TRSLP in the Council. 
Petitioners’ counsel contended that declaring the merger of a political party / legislature party with another political party was a statutory duty conferred on the Election Commission of India under the Representation of People’s Act, and not a function of the Speaker. All 12 MLAs were elected on Congress party tickets. 

However, the bulletin impugned was issued at the behest of the Speaker basing on the letter given by the 12 MLAs, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress MLAs Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp