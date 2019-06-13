Telangana HC summons two collectors in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at dispossession of the petitioners from the subject land contrary to the court orders, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court has directed the district collectors of Siddipet and Siricilla D Krishna Bhaskar and P Venkata Ramireddy, respectively, to appear before the court on July 22 in a contempt case.

Justice Kodanda Ram was passing this order in contempt case filed by K Ravinder and four others of Medak district seeking to punish the authorities under for willfully and deliberately violating an earlier court order.

The petitioners’ counsel VVN Narayana Rao told the court that the revenue authorities were trying to dispossess them from their land admeasuring four acres in Lingareddipalli village near Siddipet in spite of the court orders. After hearing the case, the judge summoned the officials,issued Form One notices and posted the matter to July 22 for hearing.