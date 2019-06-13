Heatwave to prevail in several districts for two more days 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the state awaits monsoon’s arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued forecast that severe heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated pockets of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Peddapalle, Kamareddy, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad and Warangal districts till Friday.

However, there might be some relief from the heat during the weekend, as the IMD has predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with gusting winds and lightning are very likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday most places across the TS recorded high temperatures, around 2 to 7 degree Celsius above normal.

The highest temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Khammam, which was 7 degree Celsius above normal. At Medak, it was 42.2 degree Celsius, 7.1 degree Celsius above normal.