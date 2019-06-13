Nine months after Pranay’s murder, police file 1,600-page charge sheet 

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nine months after the Pranay murder case, Miryalguda police have filed a charge sheet in the special SC/ST court in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

In the sensational honour killing case, which saw Pranay hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha, police investigated 102 persons, filed cases against seven and submitted a 1,600-page charge sheet with all evidence to the district court. Perumalla Pranay Kumar was brutally murdered by the contract killers hired by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao in Miryalguda on September 14, 2018. Maruthi Rao, a builder by profession, was against the inter-caste marriage of his daughter with Pranay.

Pranay was killed as he and his wife were returning from a hospital. The incident created the sensation and several Dalit unions supported the Pranay family. The police have arrested seven persons under the Preventive Detention Act.