Home States Telangana

Nine months after Pranay’s murder, police file 1,600-page charge sheet 

Nine months after the Pranay murder case, Miryalguda police have filed a charge sheet in the special SC/ST court in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Pranay and Amrutha

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nine months after the Pranay murder case, Miryalguda police have filed a charge sheet in the special SC/ST court in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

In the sensational honour killing case, which saw Pranay hacked to death in front of his pregnant wife Amrutha, police investigated 102 persons, filed cases against seven and submitted a 1,600-page charge sheet with all evidence to the district court. Perumalla Pranay Kumar was brutally murdered by the contract killers hired by his father-in-law Maruthi Rao in Miryalguda on September 14, 2018. Maruthi Rao, a builder by profession, was against the inter-caste marriage of his daughter with Pranay. 

Pranay was killed as he and his wife were returning from a hospital. The incident created the sensation and several Dalit unions supported the Pranay family. The police have arrested seven persons under the Preventive Detention Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Miryalguda police SC/ST court Pranay’s murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp