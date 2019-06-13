Parents lock principal, teachers out of school

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The principal and teachers of Yellanda Zilla Parishad High School in Wardhanapet mandal of Warangal urban district were in for some serious embarrassment on Wednesday, the very first day of the school reopening. As they reached the school in the morning, the parents and villagers prevented them from entering the school by locking the main gate. The reason? The failure of 19 Class 10 students from the school in the SSC board examination 2018-19. In the academic year 2017-18 too, 14 students of the school had failed.

The parents and villagers told the teachers that they had no right to enter the school as they failed in their duties. They alleged that their children failed because the teachers did not teach them properly. Despite several requests by the principal and teachers, the villagers did not allow them inside. Even the village sarpanch, ZPTC and MPTC members reached the school and criticised the teachers.

The matter was resolved after Mandal Education Officer (MEO) Sambaiah and Village Education Committee members held a discussion with school principal Vijaya and the teachers. Teachers reportedly accepted that students failed due to their negligence and assured they would improve their methods.

Principal Vijaya further assured the parents that the school would ensure that their children get the best education from the current academic year onwards. However, the villagers claimed that similar assurances were made last year as well, when 14 students failed in the SSC examination. But the very next year, 19 out of the 63 students ended up failing.