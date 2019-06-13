TRS MPs may elect parliamentary party leader today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi Parliamentary Party will likely meet at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, under the chairmanship of TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. TRS MPs will likely elect the Parliamentary Party leaders at the meeting.

Source said K Keshava Rao will continue to lead the party in Rajya Sabha. For Lok Sabha, a fresh face will be considered.

The names of B Venkatesh Nethakani (Peddapalle) and G Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) are doing rounds for the Lok Sabha position. Sources said that those who are fluent in Hindi and English will be given an opportunity to lead the party in the Lok Sabha so that they can effectively present the party’s views on a national stage. Besides, Rao will also give direction to party MPs on how to raise State-specific issues in the Parliament.

TRS is likely to coordinate with other regional parties in the Parliament, especially YSRCP, to raise States’ issues. The TRS MPs, in next five years, will be asked to speak in the Parliament about more autonomy to States and devolution of funds.

While TRS has not been considered ‘friendly’ to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the pink party’s support or opposition to BJP’s policies will be issue-specific.

“TRS will support the Central government on issues of national importance. But at the same time, we will not hesitate from taking BJP to task on Telangana-specific demands,” a party leader told Express.