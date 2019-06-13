Will TRS’ winning streak continue in SCB elections?

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS may have achieved a series of landslide victories in the recently concluded Assembly, Council and local body elections, but a tough fight is awaiting them in the elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), which is around the corner. Though the recent victories gave a boost to the party cadre, the internal fights among the elected ruling party members are likely to affect their performance in the SCB elections.

The Union Defence Ministry has asked the 62 Cantonment Boards to provide electoral data for conducting elections. Elections to the SCB board may be held some time later this year.

SCB with its diverse voter pattern will play a key role in the elections and will also influence the results. There are eight civilian wards in SCB limits, and with a population of four lakh, the Secunderabad Cantonment is largest in the country. Though the elections are non-political, major parties like TRS, BJP and the Congress will vie with one another to raise their stake in the elections.

There are eight elected representatives from the TRS in the SCB. However, the TRS members are a divided group making allegations against each other. On the other hand, BJP and Congress want to utilise the opportunity and strengthen their party cadre for board elections.

When contacted, Cantonment Assembly constituency TRS MLA G Sayanna said: “TRS party working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with elected members of SCB and warned them to stop fighting among themselves. He assured that the State government will provide funds for the development of SCB.’’

He further said the elected members need to focus on preparing for the upcoming board election.

Speaking to Express, spokesperson of Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR) S Chandrasekhar, alleged that the SCB members have failed to get funds from the Centre for development works.

He further said though all the board members were from the ruling TRS, they could not achieve anything from the State and Central governments due to internal fighting.

"The recent Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat result could have a bearing on the SCB polls. Revanth Reddy of Congress won the seat. The board members have to send the proposals through him to the Centre. Being arch rivals, will they work together?" wondered Chandrasekhar.