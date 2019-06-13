Home States Telangana

Will TRS’ winning streak continue in SCB elections?

He further said  though all the board members were from the ruling TRS, they could not achieve anything from the State and Central governments due to internal fighting. 

Published: 13th June 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS may have achieved a series of landslide victories in the recently concluded Assembly, Council and local body elections, but a tough fight is awaiting them in the elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), which is around the corner. Though the recent victories gave a boost to the party cadre, the internal fights among the elected ruling party members are likely to affect their performance in the SCB elections. 

The Union Defence Ministry has asked the 62 Cantonment Boards to provide electoral data for conducting elections. Elections to the SCB board may be held some time later this year. 

SCB with its diverse voter pattern will play a key role in the elections and will also influence the results. There are eight civilian wards in SCB limits, and with a population of four lakh, the Secunderabad Cantonment is largest in the country. Though the elections are non-political, major parties like TRS, BJP and the Congress will vie with one another to raise their stake in the elections. 

There are eight elected representatives from the TRS in the SCB.  However,  the TRS members are a divided group making allegations against each other. On the other hand,  BJP and Congress want to utilise the opportunity and strengthen their party cadre for board elections.

When contacted,  Cantonment Assembly constituency TRS MLA  G Sayanna said: “TRS party working president KT Rama Rao held a meeting with elected members of SCB and warned them to stop fighting among themselves. He assured that the State government will provide funds for the development of SCB.’’
He further said the elected members need to focus on preparing for the upcoming board election.
Speaking to Express, spokesperson of  Open Secunderabad Cantonment All Roads (OSCAR) S Chandrasekhar, alleged that the SCB members have failed to get funds from the Centre for development works. 

He further said though all the board members were from the ruling TRS, they could not achieve anything from the State and Central governments due to internal fighting. 

"The recent Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat result could have a bearing on the SCB polls. Revanth Reddy of Congress won the seat. The board members have to send the proposals through him to the Centre. Being arch rivals, will they work together?" wondered  Chandrasekhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCB elections TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp