ZPTCs and MPTCs to have more powers soon, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

KARIMNAGAR: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was deeply invested in improving rural governance in the State. “In the coming days, thanks to the proposed Panchayat Raj Act, ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches will have more powers and responsibilities,” he said. Dayakar Rao was speaking at the Karimnagar Zilla Parishad general body meeting. Health Minister and Huzurabad MLA had also attended the meeting.

Responding to questions about powers of sarpanches, Dayakar Rao said, “The chief minister wishes to give more powers to sarpanches through the proposed Panchayat Raj Act. In the coming days, people’s representatives will have more power than appointed officials. They will be able to monitor the functioning of schools and gram panchayats as well.”

Minister Rajender said the government would spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in each Assembly segment. He added that as per provisions in the new legislation, actions can be taken against sarpanches who commit mistakes or offences. The amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act will likely be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.