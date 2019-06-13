Home States Telangana

ZPTCs and MPTCs to have more powers soon, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Minister Rajender said the government would spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in each Assembly segment.

Published: 13th June 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Wednesday said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was deeply invested in improving rural governance in the State. “In the coming days, thanks to the proposed Panchayat Raj Act, ZPTCs, MPTCs and sarpanches will have more powers and responsibilities,” he said. Dayakar Rao was speaking at the Karimnagar Zilla Parishad general body meeting. Health Minister and Huzurabad MLA had also attended the meeting. 

Responding to questions about powers of sarpanches, Dayakar Rao said, “The chief minister wishes to give more powers to sarpanches through the proposed Panchayat Raj Act. In the coming days, people’s representatives will have more power than appointed officials. They will be able to monitor the functioning of schools and gram panchayats as well.”

Minister Rajender said the government would spend Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in each Assembly segment. He added that as per provisions in the new legislation, actions can be taken against sarpanches who commit mistakes or offences.  The amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act will likely be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MPTC ZPTC Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing and first look of Samsung Galaxy M40
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp