Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader Mallu: TRS a political mafia out to destroy democracy

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described TRS as a political mafia out to destroy democracy by engineering defections.

Published: 14th June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday described TRS as a political mafia out to destroy democracy by engineering defections.

Speaking to the media here, he said that in Telangana, democracy is being murdered in broad day light with the TRS spiriting away Congress legislators by offering inducements.

He said that though the Schedule X of the Anti-defection Act is related to defections, they are wrongly applying it to the merger to get a stamp of legitimacy on their actions.

He wanted to know whether it was not true if TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not call the Congress legislators to Pragati Bhavan and offered inducements to them to switch sides.  “We have to stop the political mafia in its tracks or democracy would be stamped out of the State,” he said.

He said that if these illegal defections are not contained, those who have loads of money would buy the MLAS of their choice without any difficulty and become chief ministers and prime ministers. “We will organise a round table on defections soon,” he said.

‘KCR turned you into cattle’

He took objection to the arguments of the MLAs, who had joined the TRS, that they had changed their loyalty for the sake of development of their constituencies.  “Does this mean that the TRS government does not allocate any money for development of constituencies represented by parties other than TRS?” he asked.

He dared the MLAs to resign to their memberships in the Assembly and seek fresh mandate from the people.

He said he would continue to fight against this unhealthy tendency and that his hunger strike was only a beginning.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallu Ravi in a statement said that the MLAs who sold themselves out to the TRS should realise that Chandrasekhar Rao had bought them like cattle in a shandy and it was amusing to note their argument whether they were cattle for someone to buy them. “KCR had turned you into cattle. You are not realising it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana TRS Congress CLP TRS CLP merger Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp