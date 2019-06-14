Telangana's TRS to adopt ‘go by issues’ strategy in budget session at the Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As far as TRS is concerned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neither a friend nor an enemy.

So, the TRS members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will respond based on the issues that will be taken up by the Central government in the Parliament.

“Go by issues” will be the strategy to be adopted by the TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) in the Budget session, scheduled to begin on June 17.

The TRSPP meeting was held at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday under the chairmanship of TRS president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to sources, the TRS will not take any “positive” or “negative” stand against the BJP government.

“The BJP or for that matter Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neither a friend nor an enemy for us. We will go by issues. As and when the subjects are taken up in the Parliament, the TRS MPs will react based on the merits or demerits of that particular subject,” a party leader said after the TRSPP meeting.

“The party’s main priority is the welfare of the State. We will raise an issue for the good of the people and for the good of the State,” a TRS MP said.

KK named TRSPP leader

Meanwhile, the TRSPP unanimously elected Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao as its Parliamentary Party leader and Lok Sabha member Nama Nageswara Rao as leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

TRS leaders in Parliament