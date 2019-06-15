Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP president says, will work to form government in State by 2023

BJP State president K Laxman said the party national leadership is very pleased with the State unit for winning four Lok Sabha seats and claiming 20 per cent of vote share.

Telangana BJP president K Laxman

Telangana BJP president K Laxman (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Friday said that the saffron party would work towards coming to power in the State by 2023.  

Speaking to the media at Delhi after meeting key leaders of the party, including BJP veteran LK Advani, Laxman said that he had taken their blessings to take the party forward in the State.

He said the party national leadership is very pleased with the State unit for winning four Lok Sabha seats and claiming 20 per cent of vote share and that henceforth the party would remain very aggressive in increasing its footprints in the State. 

Post Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leaders, including its national general secretary Ram Madhav, had revealed their ambitious plans to form government in Telangana by 2023. 
The BJP State chief said that the TRS, unable to come to terms with defeat in four Lok Sabha constituencies, is trying to target the BJP saying that it had not granted national status for Kaleswaram and kept Bayyaram Steeel Plant on hold. 

Laxman said that one should keep in mind that the Centre was generous in helping the State financially and yet the TRS government is trying to target it.

The BJP leader said that leaders of all parties are in touch with them but only those who share Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s line of thinking and the saffron party’s philosophy would be welcomed into the party.

