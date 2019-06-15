Book your darshan time in temples on your phones, Endowments Minister launches app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Booking of various ‘seva’ and ‘archana’ tickets in major temples in the State has become easy now with the launch of an app T App Folio.

Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy launched the app on Friday which will enable the devotees to book several facilities including accommodation.

In the first phase ‘seva’ bookings in seven temples including Mahakali temples in Secunderabad, Balkampet and Karmanghat, Yadagirigutta, Basara, Vemulawada and Bhadrachalam were among those made available.

In second phase, another six temples would be added from next month, he said.

Launching the sale of jaggery laddus, the minister said they would be made available in 14 main temples.

Yadadri Bhavan Inaugurated

Meanwhile, the Indra Karan Reddy inaugurated Yadadri Bhavan, an information centre for devotees for Yadagirigutta temple, at Barkatpur here on Friday.

Meanwhile, at a review with endowments officials later, Indra Karan Reddy wanted them to focus on endowments’ lands.

The government would not tolerate anyone who occupied the temple lands, he said. He wanted the officials to conduct the survey of temple lands and put fencing around all the lands.