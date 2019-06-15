Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court: Don’t dispossess farmers of lands

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the authorities were trying to forcibly dispossess the petitioners from their lands without compensation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Directing the TS government not to dispossess the petitioners from their lands which were acquired under Mallanna Sagar reservoir which was part of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project until further orders of the court, a division bench of the HC on Friday asked the State to frame modalities for providing an alternative land to the land oustees/ displaced persons. 

The bench was passing this order in the petition filed by D Kishan Reddy and 8 others with a plea to restrain the authorities concerned from taking possession of their lands and from interfering with the possession of their lands situated at Mutrajpally in Siddipet. 

After hearing the case, the bench directed the authorities not to dispossess the petitioners from the lands until further orders and to come up with modalities to provide alternative land to them.

The bench posted the matter to June 24 for further hearing.

