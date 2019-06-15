Health Minister Etela says, ‘No proposal to hand over KCR Kits programme to private parties’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Etela Rajender said that there was no proposal to hand over the KCR Kits programme to any private agency.

In an informal chat with reporters at Secretariat on Friday, the health minister informed that 3,000 beds were available in various hospitals in the city.

The seats in medical colleges have been increased and the retirement age of medical professors has been enhanced to 65 years. The recruitment in dental colleges too would be taken up soon, he said.

Mission Bhagiratha by July

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, meanwhile, instructed the officials to complete the minor works in Mission Bhagiratha by July 15.

During a review meeting here on Friday, the Minister said that under Mission Bhagiratha, the government had to supply 0.16 tmc water daily. But, as on date, the government was supplying 0.12 tmc daily.

As against the target of providing drinking water to 55,59,172 houses in 23,968 habitations in the State, the water is being supplied to 49,09,072 houses in 22,210 habitations, the Minister said.

The Minister said that the drinking water to the remaining 1,758 habitations would be supplied soon.