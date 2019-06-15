Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet to meet on June 18 may clear Municipal Bill

The Telangana government will give its green signal for the conduct of municipal elections, only after the introduction of the new Municipal Bill in the State Legislative Assembly.

KCR

K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet will meet at 2 pm on June 18, with a big agenda of close to 100 subjects. According to sources, the Cabinet will clear some important Bills like new Municipal Bill and Drone Policy Bill among others.

The sources said the Cabinet will also discuss the handing over of Secretariat buildings by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss the construction of new Secretariat building at the existing Secretariat. According to the unconfirmed reports, Rao may lay the foundation stone for the new Secretariat building on June 27.  

“We have been doing a massive exercise for the Cabinet meeting for the last few days. From our department we have sent around 20 subjects to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. Some of them include the decisions taken by the State government in the last one year,” an official of a department told Express.

DA points 

Recently, the State government hiked the DA points to the State government employees and the Cabinet will ratify that decision. 

The Cabinet may also discuss the implementation of first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to the State government. With AP government announcing 27 per cent interim relief (IR) to its employees, the expectations in the Telangana employees was that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may announce 28 per cent IR to them. 

The draft Bill is already prepared by the officials and they had a discussion with the chief minister on the draft Bill recently.

The Revenue Bill may also be discussed by the Cabinet.

There will be a discussion on the arrangements for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. 

TRS meet on June 19

Meanwhile, the TRS state executive meeting will be held on June 19. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over the meeting.

KCR invites Maha CM, Guv for KLIS launch

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai and invited them for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on June 21. Rao first called on the Governor and extended an invite. Later, he met his Maharashtra counterpart and invited him to participate in the launch as a chief guest. Rao will leave for Vijayawada on June 17 to invite AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for KLIS inauguration

