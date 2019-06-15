Home States Telangana

KCR to skip Niti Aayog meet to concentrate on commissioning of Kaleswaram project

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is reportedly skipping the meet as his appointment with PM Modi has not been confirmed yet.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is getting ready for the big day.

On June 21, the first phase of his dream project - Kaleswaram- will be commissioned, quenching the thirst of parched throats people and vast stretches of  Telangana and promising to convert the youngest State into a verdant land of milk and honey.

Earlier in the day, he met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis and invited him to be the chief guest at the ceremony marking the commissioning of the project.

He is also planning to visit Vijayawada shortly to invite his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the ceremony.  Rao has even cancelled his visit to Delhi on Saturday to attend Niti Aayog meeting as he is busy finalising the programme and the yagams that he proposes to conduct to invoke divine blessings for the project.

Another reason for the cancellation of the trip to nation’s capital is that his appointment with the Prime Minister has not yet been confirmed.

He had planned to call on the Prime Minister when he visits Delhi for the Niti Aayog’s meeting and invite him personally for Kaleswaram ceremony but with appointment is unlikely to materialise, the Chief Minister is giving a miss to Niti Aayog meeting, which is being held for the first time after Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term.  

CM to perform  ‘Jala Sankalpa Yagam’  on June 21

Rao is preparing to perform a yagam on June 21, the day the first phase of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project will be commissioned. According to sources, the Chief Minister will perform ‘Jala Sankalpa Yagam’ near Kannepally pump house site.  

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Collector Venkateswarlu and SP Bhaskaran along with Vedic pundits examined two to three sites near Kannepally pump house for conducting the Yagam. 

