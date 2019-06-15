Telangana HC directs Centre to allow sugar company to sell stocks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with an order issued by the Central govt without taking the farmers’ plight into consideration, the Telangana State High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to allow selling of sugar stocks available with the petitioner factory to the extent of clearing dues of the sugarcane farmers.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order in the petition filed by city-based Trident Sugars Limited company challenging the order of the Centre in allowing it to sell only limited stocks of sugar present in its warehouse.

After hearing both sides, the judge while expressing concern with the farmers’ plight, directed the Central government to allow the petitioner company to sell its stocks to the extent that it would clear the dues of the sugarcane farmers.

The judge directed the Centre to file its detailed counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.