Telangana High Court directs government to keep seven Extension Officer posts vacant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the TS HC on Friday directed the State government to keep vacant seven posts of the Extension Officer Grade I (Supervisor) in the State Women and Child Welfare Department until further court orders.

The bench, comprising ACJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, passed the interim order in an appeal filed in the form of lunch motion by V Nandini and six other girl aspirants for the said posts, challenging the order of a single judge.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench directed the authorities concerned to keep seven posts vacant until further orders of the court.

The bench issued notices to the respondents -- principal secretary to Women and Child Welfare Department, secretary to TSPSC and others concerned for filing counter affidavits on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.