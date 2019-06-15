Telangana’s Everest conqueror Amgoth Tukaram meets TRS working president KT Rama

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Amgoth Tukaram, who scaled Mount Everest, called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao here on Friday. KTR congratulated Tukaram on his success.

In a brief interaction with the young mountaineer, KTR enquired about the challenges he faced while scaling the peak. KTR assured him that the State government would extend help whenever required.

He successfully climbed the world’s highest peak from South Col, toughest route of Nepal, India and thus became the ‘South India’s Youngest Mountaineer to Summit Mount Everest from South Col route’. He had entered the Limca book of records by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018.