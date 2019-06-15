Home States Telangana

Telangana’s Everest conqueror Amgoth Tukaram meets TRS working president KT Rama

In a brief interaction with the young mountaineer, Amgoth Tukaram, KTR enquired about the challenges he faced while scaling the peak.

Published: 15th June 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram with KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

Mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram with KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Amgoth Tukaram, who scaled Mount Everest, called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao here on Friday. KTR congratulated Tukaram on his success. 

In a brief interaction with the young mountaineer, KTR enquired about the challenges he faced while scaling the peak. KTR assured him that the State government would extend help whenever required. 

He successfully climbed the world’s highest peak from South Col, toughest route of Nepal, India and thus became the ‘South India’s Youngest Mountaineer to Summit Mount Everest from South Col route’. He had entered the Limca book of records by scaling Mount Kilimanjaro in 2018. 

