14 Mahbubnagar ambulances stop service due to pending bills

MAHBUBNAGAR: As many as 14 of the 33 ambulances in Mahbubnagar district continue to remain off the roads due to pending fuel bills. The situation has reportedly angered many patients who could not avail the services of the ‘108 ambulances’ as and when required.

The pending fuel bills that the ambulance services in Mahbubnagar district owe to the fuel pumps are to the tune of Rs 16 lakh. As a result, the ambulance staff are also in dire straits as they have not received their salaries yet.

It is learnt that the ambulances from places like Pangal, Kothakota and Pebber of Wanaparthy district have stopped their services.

Similarly, six ambulances of Nagarkurnool district and one each from Mahbubnagar and Jogulamba Gadwal districts have stopped services so far.

Commenting on the issue, 108 service project officer Nasirudin said that the bills pertaining to months of April and May are pending and 14 ambulances have stopped services because of this.

Meanwhile, the public has relied on the services of these ambulances since its staff not only provide first aid but also administer oxygen. Speaking to Express, Raju, a resident of Kothakota, said that his son recently collapsed at their house and was rushed to a hospital.

But he died on the way since there was no facility to administer oxygen.