Congress Committee spokesperson Sravan calls case against Telangana activist ‘false and fabricated’

Telangana Youth Congress leader Venkat had shared a post on the internet, questioning the government on the 545 missing cases reported in the last 10 days for which police filed a case against him.

Published: 16th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sravan Dasoju during a press meet in Hyderabad.

Sravan Dasoju during a press meet in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested three persons, including the Telangana State Youth Congress leader and in-charge of its social media wing G Venkat, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju called on the Additional DGP, Law and Order, Jitender requesting him to consider withdrawing the ‘false and fabricated’ cases.

Venkat had shared a post on the internet, questioning the government and police on the 545 missing cases reported in the last 10 days. 

Stating that the case was politically motivated, Sravan asked the police to withdraw cases against Venkat immediately.

Congress Telangana Sravan Dasoju G Venkat Telangana State Youth Congress leader

