Employees’ Joint Action Committee slams Telangana government over Pay Revision Committee report

The PRC is supposed to give its report within three months but it has been 13 months, and the report hasn’t been given to Telangana government.

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the recent past, the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday openly expressed its displeasure with the State government, saying promises were not kept. 

There was an abnormal delay in submitting the Pay Revision Commission’s (PRC) report to the government, the JAC alleged and opposed any move to merge the Revenue department with another unit.

Speaking to reporters after the JAC of Telangana employees, gazetted officers, teachers, pensioners and workers met here, the leaders said, “State government employees must be given 43 per cent IR (interim relief) from July 1, 2018.

The PRC is supposed to give its report within three months, but it has been 13 months, and the report hasn’t been given to the government.”

‘No merger of revenue dept’

On the merger of the revenue department, they said, “No department must be merged with any other,” and further demanded that the government give an assurance to the agitating Revenue employees that their department would not be clubbed with any other department.

The State government gave an assurance that it would announce interim relief, but failed to keep its promise, they alleged, adding that the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) cards had become useless. “Employees came forward to contribute to the EHS, but there is no response from the government,” they claimed.

Speaking about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s promise to increase the retirement age of government employees from 58 to 61 years, they said, “The State government failed to implement this assurance. We demanded enhancement of the retirement age from December, 2018. But the government did not act on it. So far, around 400 employees in the State have retired.”

The employees union leader said they would soon meet the chief minister with 18 demands. “If there is no response from the State government, we will announce our future course of action,” JAC chairman K Ravinder Reddy and secretary-general V Mamatha said.

