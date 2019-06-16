Home States Telangana

Fleeing a sinking ship: MLA Rajgopal calls Congress leadership ‘pathetic’, hints at joining BJP

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy says only BJP can take on TRS in Telangana, will take decision on leaving Congress soon.

Published: 16th June 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:59 AM

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Congress’ Telangana unit received yet another rude shock on Saturday. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy raised a banner of revolt against his party.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and, most definitely, Congress is not.

Sources said Rajgopal Reddy and his brother, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, are set to join BJP sooner or later. 

Rajgopal Reddy was in Nalgonda to participate in a meeting with Dindi project oustees. Speaking to reporters later, he said, “The condition of Telangana Congress is pitiable. As many as 12 of its MLAs have joined TRS already.” He was referring to the 12 Congress MLAs who had defected to TRS, effectively bringing Congress’ tally in the Assembly to just six.

These MLAs were recently merged with the TRS Legislative Party as well. 

Reports about Rajgopal Reddy wishing to leave Congress had been around for several days.

However, this is the first time he has made his intentions known to the public. “There is no future for Congress in Telangana,” he declared. 

The Munugode MLA blamed Congress’ leadership defeat in both, the Lok Sabha and Assembly, elections.

He blamed PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia for the downfall of the party. “Both of them took unwise decisions,” he said, adding that he had requested for a change in the Congress State unit’s leadership. “But my suggestions were ignored by the high command. This is the reason the party is in such a State today,” he said. He did not spare AICC chief Rahul Gandhi either, calling his leadership “pathetic”.

Rajgopal Reddy asked Congress leadership to ponder over why its senior leader DK Aruna chose to leave them and join BJP. “BJP is the only alternative to TRS. Only BJP can face TRS at the grassroots level. This is why so many leaders are joining BJP, so that they may fight KCR’s family rule in the State,” he said. 

He said with Congress losing the Opposition status in the Assembly, many of its leaders are looking towards BJP. “Congress has been waning, and BJP has been gaining strength throughout the country,” Rajgopal said. 

‘No decision yet’

Rajgopal Reddy, however, said he had not yet taken a decision on joining BJP. “I will meet my supporters soon. I will act as per their advice,” he said.

He denied reports that he had met BJP general secretary Ram Madhav recently. 

If the Komatireddy brothers do go through with their apparent rebellion, it would be a massive loss for Congress. For several years, at least one of the brothers has been in either the Assembly or the Lok Sabha.

Rajgopal Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhongir in 2009 and lost the seat in 2014. In 2018, he was elected to the Assembly. His brother Venkat Reddy, served as Nalgonda MLA between 1999 and 2018 and is now  MP from Bhongir.

