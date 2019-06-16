Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, ‘Don’t tear down existing structures in Secretariat’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy requested the State government not to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings. He submitted a memorandum to the government to this effect on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy said in the memorandum that the existing 10 blocks in the Secretariat, spread over 25 acres, had an office space of 9.16 lakh sqft. “The buildings were constructed with all safety measures with high standards to accommodate chambers of 42 ministers. The AP government had recently vacated and handed over its share of office space in the Secretariat to the State government.

After the bifurcation of the State, the AP government had spent nearly Rs 30 to 40 crore for renovation of its buildings. As of now, all the blocks/buildings are under the control of the Telangana government, with a life span of nearly 50 to 70 years and can accommodate not only Secretariat departments but other organisations as well,” he said in the memorandum.

Speaking to reporters later, Reddy said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has a mania for Vastu.

“Belief in Vastu is different from ‘mania’,” he said.