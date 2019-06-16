Home States Telangana

Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, ‘Don’t tear down existing structures in Secretariat’

After bifurcation of the State, the Andhra Pradesh government had spent nearly Rs 30 to 40 crore for renovation of its buildings.

Published: 16th June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy (File Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy requested the State government not to demolish the existing Secretariat buildings. He submitted a memorandum to the government to this effect on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy said in the memorandum that the existing 10 blocks in the Secretariat, spread over 25 acres, had an office space of 9.16 lakh sqft. “The buildings were constructed with all safety measures with high standards to accommodate chambers of 42 ministers. The AP government had recently vacated and handed over its share of office space in the Secretariat to the State government.

After the bifurcation of the State, the AP government had spent nearly Rs 30 to 40 crore for renovation of its buildings. As of now, all the blocks/buildings are under the control of the Telangana government, with a life span of nearly 50 to 70 years and can accommodate not only Secretariat departments but other organisations as well,” he said in the memorandum.

Speaking to reporters later, Reddy said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has a mania for Vastu.

“Belief in Vastu is different from ‘mania’,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp