Telangana TRS MP Nageswara Rao, ‘Have no ties with Naidu, loyal to TRS’

KHAMMAM: It has been roller coaster ride for Nama Nageswara Rao, the Lok Sabha member from Khammam. Only a few months ago, he was with the Telugu Desam Party, moving to Telangana Rashtra Samithi only a few days before the Lok Sabha elections.

He is now his new party’s floor leader in the Lok Sabha. Rao was known to be one of TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu closest aides.

However, now that he is in the TRS, Rao says he has cut ties with Naidu and is a loyal TRS man.

In a chat with Express, he shares his plan for his term in the Lok Sabha, and what he wishes to do for Khammam.

You had earlier been the floor leader for TDP in the Lok Sabha. Now, you have been made TRS’ floor leader. How do you feel?

I am really delighted that my party’s leadership has expressed confidence in my abilities and made me floor leader. I will utilise my previous experience as a floor leader. I will see that promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled.

What assurances have been made to TS as part of the Reorganisation Act?

Construction of a steel plant in Bayaram, allotment of funds to AIIMS at Bibinagar, and Tribal University and setting up of a mining university in Kothagudem are assurances made during State bifurcation. My focus will be on ensuring they are fulfilled. If necessary, we will fight for it with the support of other parties as well.

What about your constituency, Khammam? How will you solve its problems?

One of my priorities is to get four-lane road connectivity to all parts of the State and AP. A survey for a road between Suryapet and Devarapalli is underway and another four-lane is proposed between Machlipatnam (AP) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) via Khammam, Warangal and Hyderabad. I also wish to solve the problem of delay in the construction of an underground drainage system in Khammam town. Another pending project I would like to see green-lit is the construction of a railway track and a station at Pandurangapuram.

What are your plans to solve drinking water problems in your constituency?

I will see that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme is linked to the Central government’s new programme, Jalasakthi. This would reduce the burden on the State, and solve the drinking water problem.

Are there plans to get national status for Kaleshwaram, like Polavaram in AP?

Yes, we will fight and put pressure on Centre for getting national status for Kaleshwaram.

How do you explain TDP’s defeat in AP and your continuing relationship with Chandrababu Naidu?

The people of AP have given their verdict and it needs to be honoured. As for me, ever since I joined TRS, K Chandrasekhar Rao is my only leader. I have no relations with Naidu.

How will you handle BJP at the Centre? Will you be soft on them, or fight them like you do in the State?

Our State’s problems and finding solutions for them are important to us. We won’t fight with them, but we won’t be soft on them either.