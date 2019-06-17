Amidst speculation about Telangana Congress MLAs' changing loyalties, Jagga to not desert party

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Amidst intense speculation around Congress party leaders’ changing loyalties to the BJP, it is learnt that Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy may not desert the grand old party.

At least, not any time soon.

Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, is Congress party’s strong leader in the constituency.

The latest speculation comes close on the heels of the reports of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Congress MLA from Nalagonda, switch allegiance to BJP.

Rajgopal Reddy is also said to have consulted Jayaprakash Reddy in this regard.

In fact, Rajgopal Reddy is said to have asked Jayaprakash Reddy to join the BJP.

However, according to sources, Jayaprakash Reddy has politely rejected the offer.Interestingly, ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections, the top BJP leaders had invited Jayaprakash Reddy to join the saffron party while promising to give him the responsibility of running of party affairs in erstwhile Medak district.

Jayaprakash Reddy, while thanking the BJP leaders for their invitation, had said that he will not change the party in near future.

Going against the trend

A close aide of Jayaprakash Reddy, said: “Already 12 MLAs have left the Congress party and joined the TRS. Only six have remained with the party. In this situation, he don’t want to change the party.”

Jayaprakash Reddy has the reputation of going against the trend. During the Telangana movement, while most of the Congress MLA from the region supported the struggle for a separate state, Jayaprakash Reddy supported united Andhra Pradesh.

He had also criticised TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.