Home States Telangana

Amidst speculation about Telangana Congress MLAs' changing loyalties, Jagga to not desert party

Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, is Congress party’s strong leader in the constituency.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sangareddy Congress MLA, Jayaprakash Reddy

Sangareddy Congress MLA, Jayaprakash Reddy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Amidst intense speculation around Congress party leaders’ changing loyalties to the BJP, it is learnt that Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy may not desert the grand old party.

At least, not any time soon. 

Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, is Congress party’s strong leader in the constituency.

The latest speculation comes close on the heels of the reports of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Congress MLA from Nalagonda, switch allegiance to BJP.

Rajgopal Reddy is also said to have consulted Jayaprakash Reddy in this regard. 

In fact, Rajgopal Reddy is said to have asked Jayaprakash Reddy to join the BJP.

However, according to sources, Jayaprakash Reddy has politely rejected the offer.Interestingly, ahead of the recent Lok Sabha elections, the top BJP leaders had invited Jayaprakash Reddy to join the saffron party while promising to give him the responsibility of running of party affairs in erstwhile Medak district.

Jayaprakash Reddy, while thanking the BJP leaders for their invitation, had said that he will not change the party in near future.

Going against the trend

A close aide of Jayaprakash Reddy, said: “Already 12 MLAs have left the Congress party and joined the TRS. Only six have remained with the party. In this situation, he don’t want to change the party.”

Jayaprakash Reddy has the reputation of going against the trend. During the Telangana movement, while most of the Congress MLA from the region supported the struggle for a separate state, Jayaprakash Reddy supported united Andhra Pradesh.

He had also criticised TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Congress Congress MLA defection Jayaprakash Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp