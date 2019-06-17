Home States Telangana

KCR meets Jagan in Vijayawada, invites him for lift irrigation project inauguration

This is KCR's second visit to Jagan's residence after the latter became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 17th June 2019 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 03:45 PM

KCR, Jagan

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao with his Andhra counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Monday invited Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Telangana on June 21. 

KCR arrived at Gannavaram Airport in a special flight, accompanied by his party leaders K Taraka Rama Rao, Vinod and others at around 1 p.m. Andhra Pradesh ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Vellampalli Srinivas accorded welcome.

KCR offers prayers at Kanaka Durga Temple. (Photo | EPS)

After a brief stay at Hotel Taj Gateway, he offered prayers at Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple. Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas along with temple executive officer Koteswaramma received the Telangana Chief Minister. 

Later, KCR went to the residence of his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalle to give an invitation for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). KCR had already invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the event. 

On the occasion, Jagan hosted lunch for KCR and both the leaders are likely to discuss pending issues between two states like division of the institutions listed in Scheduled IX and X of AP Reorganisation Act. Here it should be mentioned that Andhra Pradesh has already handed over the buildings under its purview in the Secretariat premises in Hyderabad to Telangana government paving way for cordial relations between both the states. 

This is KCR's second visit to Jagan's residence after the latter became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. On May 30, KCR attended Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony and later attended a lunch hosted by Jagan. 

Later in the evening, KCR will be attending Visakha Sri Sharada Peetham Uttaradhikari Shishya Tiriyasarama Deeksha Sweekara Mahotsavam at the Ganapati Sachidananda Ashramam near Vijayawada before returning to Hyderabad.

