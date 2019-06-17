Telangana BJP chief Laxman: Expect influx of leaders from other parties into BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Sunday said that before long there would be an influx of leaders from other parties including the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Speaking to media persons here, he said: “Even TRS leaders are in touch with us. The party high command would take a decision on whether those who want to join the BJP should resign to their positions first.”

Referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipping Niti Aayog meeting, he said that Rao did not have the face to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after carrying out a campaign that the BJP was on the way out.

He said that the Centre had helped the State in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Laxman said that going forward, the BJP would be very aggressive in spreading across the State. BJP chief Amit Shah would be in Hyderabad soon to script a strategy to help the party emerge as a strong contender for power in 2023 in Telangana.

‘No SCS for AP’

At another event, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that he would strive to ensure that all the promises made in the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014 would be implemented as early as possible.

“There is no way special category status could be given to AP. It is a closed chapter,” Kishan Reddy said.

Referring to Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kishan Reddy said that the legislator was speaking the truth. “The people in Telangana have high regard for Modi for his vision in taking the country on the road to prosperity,” he said, and pointed out that "there was no doubt over the BJP coming to power in the State in the next Assembly polls"