Telangana CLP leader Mallu blasts MLA Rajagopal for speaking highly of Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday disapproved of MLA K Rajagopal Reddy speaking highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blaming the State leadership for sagging fortunes of the grand old party.

Speaking to media persons here, Vikramarka said that the Congress has deep roots in villages and that the BJP would not be able to shove it aside to emerge as the second largest party. “There is no way the BJP can acquire strength and march ahead of the Congress in Telangana,” he said.

He disapproved of Rajagopal Reddy’s comments on the party leadership and said such statements would create confusion in the minds of party workers.

“It is not proper for leaders to speak ill of the party after benefiting from it in several ways,” he said. He dismissed as hogwash the talk that the party’s fortunes are on a downward spiral. In the Lok Sabha election, the party got 30 per cent of votes and the party functionaries at village level were working with a sense of commitment, he said.

“Congress is people’s party. No one can separate people from the party, no matter what one does,” he said.

The CLP leader said the leaders who should infuse new strength into the sinews of the party workers should not talk in such a way that it hurts the party’s interests. “I am sure the party would become stronger, going forward, and would even come to power in the State.”