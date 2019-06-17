Telangana CLP leader Vikramarka asks Andhra CM Jagan to not attend inauguration of KLIS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to think twice before attending the ceremony marking the commissioning of the first phase of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on June 21.

In a letter to the AP chief minister, Vikramarka said that if Jagan Mohan Reddy attends the function it would tantamount to endorsing the change of design to the one conceived by late YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Vikramarka said that late Rajasekhar Reddy conceived diversion of Pranahita at Thummidihatti in Adilabad under Pranahita Chevella project to irrigate vast stretched of parched lands whose estimated cost was Rs 38,000 crore.

The then Congress government had even spent Rs 10,000 crore on the project before it demitted office in 2014.

Later, Vikramraka said, the TRS came to power in Telangana, a State that had been carved of Andhra Pradesh and subsequently changed the design and jacked up the estimated to Rs 1 lakh crore.

“Large scale irregularities took place in the execution of the revamped project and if you attend the ceremony, it would mean you are approving them,” Vikramarka cautioned while adding that YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s soul will not rest in peace if Jagan Mohan Reddy attends the programme.