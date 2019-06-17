Telangana NEET topper invited to President of India's ‘At-home reception’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS girl, G Madhuri Reddy who secured all India seventh rank in this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and stood first among 4.5 lakh girl candidates who qualified the exam, has been invited by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, for the ‘At-home reception’ on the occasion of Independence Day-2019.

The invitation was extended to Reddy for her excellent performance in NEET. Reddy, who aims to become a cardiologist in future, had scored 695 out of 720 marks, in the NEET, conducted for undergraduate medical and dental courses by the National Testing Agency across the country.