39 Telangana workers stranded in Gulf return home

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the intervention of TRS working president KT Rama Rao, as many as 39 workers from Telangana who were stuck in Saudi Arabia returned home safely on Monday.

Around 60 daily wage labourers belonging to Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts went to Saudi Arabia last year and all of them were engaged in the construction activity in the Gulf country.

But for the last six months, the company failed to pay them their salaries and with the company even failing to provide proper food.

The workers then brought their plight to the notice of Rama Rao, who alerted Chief Secretary SK Joshi and the officials contacted the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

The Embassy made necessary arrangements for the safe return of the Telangana workers to India.

As their work visas have expired, the Embassy arranged temporary exit visas for the workers.