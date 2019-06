By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for Thursday and Friday at isolated places all over Telangana.

A few places, especially in Khammam and Mahabubabad districts, experienced light to heavy rains on Monday.

Konijerla in Khammam recorded 80.8 mm rainfall and Raghunadhapalem in the same district recorded 79.3 mm rainfall.